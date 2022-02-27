Skip to main content

Tyrrell Sisters Lead Syracuse Women's Lacrosse to Overtime Win at Notre Dame

The Orange remained undefeated and won its first road test of the season.

Syracuse women's lacrosse remained undefeated as the third ranked Orange topped #17 Notre Dame on Saturday 17-16 in overtime. It was the first road game of the season for Syracuse, and the Orange controlled the game most of the way. 

Notre Dame struck first, with Madison Mote finding the back of the net less than five minutes into the first quarter. Syracuse would assert itself after that, scoring six of the next seven goals to take a four goal lead into the second quarter. Emily Hawryschuk and Emma Tyrrell each had two goals during the spurt. 

The Irish would chip two goals off the lead in the second quarter, as the Orange took an 10-8 advantage into halftime. 

Syracuse appeared to have the game under full control after outscoring Notre Dame 4-1 in the third to take a five goal lead. The Irish would score four of the first five in the fourth, and then two more in the final two minutes, to send the game into overtime. 

In the extra frame, Meaghan Tyrrell secured the victory for Syracuse with an unassisted goal. With the win, Syracuse improved to 4-0 on the season with three of those victories against ranked opponents. 

Read More

Emma Tyrrell, Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney all had hat tricks for Syracuse. Tyrrell led all players with seven points. Kasey Coma and Madison Ahern each had six points for Notre Dame. 

Tyrrell Sisters Lead Syracuse Women's Lacrosse to Overtime Win at Notre Dame

