Virginia Rocks Syracuse Despite Jackson Birtwistle's Career Performance

The redshirt freshman scored five goals against the Cavaliers on Saturday night.

The No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers overpowered Syracuse in a 21-15 win at the Dome on Saturday.

The Orange (4-9), who were eliminated from playoff contention in last week's loss to North Carolina, have lost five games in a row for the first time since 1975.

Redshirt freshman Jackson Birtwistle, one of Syracuse's lone bright spots in Saturday's loss, scored a career-best five goals in the first start of his career.

"We decided that we wanted to give him a shot," Syracuse coach Gary Gait said. "The last three games he's been pretty consistent for us, so I think he's earned the opportunity to start again."

Birtwistle, who scored three goals in the Orange's loss at Chapel Hill, forced Virginia into mid-game adjustments.

"We anticipated Jackson starting due to the three goals he scored against UNC, but we weren't sure," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "What we learned during the game was, stop putting a short shirt stick on Jackson Birtwistle.

"In that first half, he made it crystal clear he needs a long pole on him."

But despite Birtwistle's output, Syracuse allowed five unanswered UVA goals in the first quarter and fell behind the Cavaliers early. Gait pulled starting goalie Bobby Gavin after allowing the five quick goals and played Harrison Thompson, who made 10 saves, for the rest of the night.

The Orange coughed up 16 turnovers and were outshot 53-36. UVA caused 11 turnovers, three of which came on the ride as SU tried clearing the ball from its defensive zone.

"It just translates to the whole entire team," Virginia attacker Matt Moore said about UVA's ride.

"It's exhausting playing attack for Virginia," Tiffany said. "We demand fast-paced, aggressive offense and you gotta fly around trying to get that ball back."

Tucker Dordevic scored three goals as the only other Orange player with at least three tallies. Brendan Curry and Owen Seebold also scored multiple goals. Seven different Cavaliers scored multiple times.

The loss marks the first time a Syracuse men's lacrosse team has lost nine games in a season since 1974. Gait said there are still things to be optimistic about, as he prepares for the final regular-season game of his first season coaching the Orange against Notre Dame next Sunday.

"These kids are putting in a ton of effort," Gait said. "They haven't quit and they're just going to keep trying to get it done. That's a positive, it really is. They're helping to build the foundation for future success.

"It would be a lot different if you looked out onto the field at the end for the game and you saw kids giving up and packing it in, but we haven’t seen that at all this year."

