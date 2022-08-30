Class of 2025 Guard Darius Adams 'Grateful' For Syracuse Offer

Syracuse basketball hosted Elite Camp over the weekend, which featured players from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. One of the standouts in the 2025 class was 6-3 guard Darius Adams out of Manasquan High in New Jersey.

"I thought it was a great atmosphere," Adams said. "Great coaches there. It was fun to learn from them and it was good competition. It was good."

During the camp, Adams and other attendees were instructed by the Syracuse coaching staff. He says he was able to take something away from that instruction to better his game moving forward.

"I would say reading the gaps more," Adams said. "More specifically just helping me with that during the drills. And ball handling as well."

A portion of the camp was dedicated to actual games. Adams thinks he performed well during that time.

"I think I played pretty well," Adams said. "I made my teammates better and I made a lot of my shots."

It was not only a camp experience for Adams, he also earned an offer from Syracuse.

"After the camp was over, the assistant coach and the head coach came and talked to me and my dad at center court," Adams said. "He offered me there. I was just grateful. I thanked him and thanked him for his time. Just grateful."

It very early for any class of 2025 prospect. Few are anywhere close to making a decision or narrowing their focus. Adams is included in that, but thinks highly of the Orange. He is looking forward to developing his relationship with the coaching staff and learning more about the program.

"The offer means everything to me," Adams said. "It's really early, but I would love to see more of the campus. Probably next year. Just something I'm thinking about."

Adams will next focus on getting ready for the upcoming high school season.

