A'Khoury Lyde Recaps 'Great' Syracuse Virtual Visit

Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic defensive back A'Khoury Lyde was offered by Syracuse last June. The talented athlete has been in regular contact with the Orange ever since, led by lead recruiter Nick Monroe. Lyde had a virtual visit with Syracuse earlier this week, and left impressed by what he saw.

"Syracuse virtual visit was great," Lyde said. "They have a great campus and amazing facilities. The thing that stood out to me the most was the apartments for the student athletes. I learned that everything around the campus is close by. You don't have to walk far to get to your destination."

On the visit, Lyde spoke with coach Monroe who showed him the ropes of what it's like to be a football player at Syracuse.

"We talked about what their schedule is like during the season as a student-athlete," Lyde said. "Coach Monroe and I have a great relationship. We talk everyday not just about football but life outside of football."

In addition to Syracuse, Lyde holds offers from Akron, Boston College, Buffalo, Duke, Liberty, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others. Syracuse was the second school overall and first power five program to extend a scholarship offer.

The DePaul Catholic standout says, even with those other opportunities, he holds Syracuse in high regard.

"I'm very interested in Syracuse," Lyde said. "They are one of the schools that is recruiting me the most right now."

Lyde added that other schools recruiting him hard includes Boston College, Pitt and Wake Forest.