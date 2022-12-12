Alabama Transfer Defensive Lineman Braylen Ingraham Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has made its a big splash in the transfer portal this offseason and it is at a critical position of need. Alabama defensive tackle transfer Braylen Ingraham has committed to the Orange, he announced on Monday. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Ingraham spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide, appearing in two games in 2019 and 2020. The 6-4, 298 pounder is a former high school teammate of former Syracuse defensive linemen KJ Ruff and McKinley Williams. Ingraham will provide immediate size, athleticism and depth in the middle of Syracuse's defensive line.

Injuries prevented him from becoming a consistent contributor and he was medically retired prior to the 2022 season. Therefore, he entered the portal looking to continue his collegiate career. The Orange pursued and hosted him on a visit the weekend of the Florida State game. Other schools involved included Indiana, Memphis, Florida Atlantic and Florida International.

Ingraham was a highly coveted defensive line prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He was rated a four star recruit and top 200 prospect by various recruiting services. He signed with Alabama out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida. Ingraham picked the Crimson Tide over offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin among others.

This is the second addition from the transfer portal for Syracuse, as offensive line transfer Joe More committed over the weekend.

