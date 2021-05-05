Sports Illustrated home
Andreo Ash is One to Watch in 2024

Ash has already picked up his first offer and has a connection to Syracuse.
Class of 2024 prospects are still in the infancy of their recruiting cycle. That has not stopped some schools from extending offers, however. On Tuesday, 2024 Liverpool (N.Y.) High forward Andreo Ash picked up his first offer from Stony Brook. Ash is already 6-7, has tremendous upside, and will be sure to attract more offers going forward. 

Given that he is a local prospect who is being coached by a former Syracuse player (Ryan Blackwell), the natural question will be is he good enough to be a high major prospect. Blackwell thinks he has that potential. 

"Dreo has a chance to be special," Blackwell said. "With his size, skill level, footwork, shooting ability, touch, work ethic and overall attitude/demeanor, he has a great base to improve upon. The key is how much he grows into his size 17s and how tough/mean he can become going forward." 

Ash has a connection to Syracuse beyond being local and his head coach. His sister, Tyler Ash, played for the Orange women's program from 2008 to 2012. Tyler was a former top 25 recruit who picked Syracuse and many viewed as having pro potential. However, injuries derailed her career and she did not play in her final two seasons at SU. 

Syracuse fans should keep an eye on Ash moving forward to see how he develops and if the Orange elects to become involved in his recruitment. Do not be surprised if Ash attends a Syracuse Elite Camp in the future as well. 

