Anthony Birsa 'Excited and Grateful' for Syracuse Offer

The class of 2023 offensive lineman is looking to visit the Orange.

Class of 2023 Joliet (IL) Catholic Academy offensive lineman Anthony Birsa was offered by Syracuse on Tuesday. The Orange joins an offer list that includes Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kent State, Toledo, Western Michigan and others.

"I’ve been in contact with coach Lynch since November and we’ve kept in touch," Birsa said. "Today I called coach after basketball practice and he said coach Schmidt and himself were very impressed with my film and wanted to offer me a scholarship. I am very excited and grateful for this amazing opportunity."

The relationship with assistant Mike Lynch has only grown over the last few months.

"We’ve been in contact multiple times a month," Birsa said. "It is always great talking with coach. Coach told me that he likes my athleticism and the aggression that I play with. It’s a great relationship and I really enjoy talking with coach Lynch. It’s definitely easy to talk to him even if it isn’t about football."

The 6-5, 290 pound lineman says he plans to visit Syracuse either this spring or summer, though nothing has been scheduled yet.

"I am definitely very interested in Syracuse," Birsa said. "Everything I have heard about Syracuse has been great. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and can’t wait to visit."

The Joviet Catholic Academy standout knows exactly what he is looking for in a home for the next level.

"For me, the main things are where I feel like home is, where I feel comfortable and feel like I can excel at the highest possible level and get a great education," Birsa said.

Birsa plans to decide before his senior season.

