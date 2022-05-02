Class of 2023 Defensive Lineman Antonio Camon Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Class of 2023 Tampa (FL) Tampa Bay Tech defensive lineman Antonio Camon has scheduled five official visits for the month of June, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. His schedule is as follows:

June 2-4: Pittsburgh

June 10-12: Kansas

June 17-19: Iowa State

June 21-23: Rutgers

June 24-26: Syracuse

Antonio Camon is listed at 6-3, 255. In addition to the five schools he is visiting, he also holds offers from Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Syracuse offered Camon in late February and has maintained contact ever since. Defensive coordinator Tony White is the lead for the Orange in Camon's recruitment. According to MaxPreps, Camon recorded 78 tackles, nine sacks and 28 tackles for loss in 15 games last season. He also had two passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one blocked punt and two blocked field goals.

The Orange is looking to add Camon to its 2023 recruiting class that is already three deep. Of those three, one is a defensive lineman in Rashard Perry out of Buffalo (NY). The other two verbal pledges are quarterback LaNorris Sellers and tight end David Clement.

