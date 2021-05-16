Arthur Kaluma Commits to Creighton Over Syracuse, Others

Class of 2021 power forward Arthur Kaluma, ranked as the 43rd best player in the SI99, has picked Creighton as his collegiate destination. Kaluma picked the Bluejays over Arizona, Syracuse and others. The 6-8 forward out of Dream City Christian in Arizona originally signed with UNLV before getting a release from his NLI after the Rebels made a coaching change.

Syracuse recruited Kaluma before he picked UNLV and made his top eight. When he was released from his NLI, Syracuse got back into the mix. Ultimately, the Orange having three other forwards on the roster proved too much to overcome.

SI All-American breaks down Kaluma's game as follows:

Frame: Lean and strong frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Kaluma is a high-level athlete with great footwork. His motor enables him to impact the game on both ends of the floor and his size and length allow him to guard multiple positions effectively.

Instincts: Kaluma is a tough and gritty defender who uses his size and length to his advantage on both ends. Kaluma is a high-level rebounder who is masterful at getting into position and outworking the opposition.

Polish: Kaluma thrives on the defensive end doing the dirty work that impacts the game but doesn’t always show up in the box score. His timing defensively is exceptional with deflections and blocks and he runs the floor well.

Bottom Line: Kaluma is a high-value prospect because of the impact he makes on both ends of the floor. He’s not a big-time scorer, but he’s an efficient finisher and high-level defender and rebounder, attributes that will serve him well at the next level.