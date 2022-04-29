Syracuse Lands Wichita State Grad Transfer Asia Strong

The Orange women's basketball program continues to reshape its roster for next season.

Syracuse women's basketball has landed yet another transfer. This time in Wichita State grad transfer forward Asia Strong, the program announced on Friday. A 6-2 forward, Strong started 29 of 30 games for the Shockers while averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season.

“We hit a home run with this young lady,” Syracuse head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said in a press release. “She has amazing character and is a great student. Her basketball skillset is on the pro level! She is a fantastic communicator and is passionate about winning. She will be an incredible teammate and we are extremely fortunate to have her join our women’s basketball family.”

During the 2020-21 season, Strong was All-AAC Second Team while averaging 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She signed with Wichita State out of Trinity Valley Community College as a junior college prospect after first spending time at Bradley.

Strong is the seventh transfer to commit to Syracuse this offseason under new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. She joins guard Dyaisha Fair (Buffalo), guard Cheyenne McEvans (Buffalo), forward Olivia Owens (Kentucky), forward Kyra Wood (Temple), forward Saniaa Wilson (Buffalo) and guard Georgia Woolley (Buffalo).

A major weakness on last year's roster was the lack of size and depth in the front court. Syracuse has added four front court players from the portal to address that issue.

