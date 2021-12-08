Avery Powell Officially Visiting Syracuse Football

One of the top defensive backs in New Jersey in the 2022 cycle is officially visiting Syracuse this weekend. Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep cornerback Avery Powell will visit the Orange. Powell also has offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others. He officially visited Nebraska in June.

Powell will join offensive lineman Tapuvae Amaama and commits Dom Foster, Joe Cruz and Donovan Brown on campus for official visits.

Syracuse football currently has 10 players committed to its 2022 recruiting class. The Orange is looking to add to that group before National Signing Day, which takes place on Wednesday, December 15th. The early signing period ends on Friday, December 17th. Prospects can sign at any point during that timeframe.

The Orange hosted four prospects during the previous weekend. They included transfer defensive end Jared Verse, linebacker Garrison Madden, linebacker Kalin Bailey and offensive lineman Noah McKinney.

Despite Syracuse having four defensive backs committed in its 2022 class, the Orange is still looking to add talent and depth to its secondary. Powell would certainly do just that, and comes from a powerhouse program in the talent rich state of New Jersey. With that offer list, if Powell elects to pick the Orange, he would immediately become one of the top players in Syracuse‘s 2022 recruiting class.

Amaama, an offensive lineman out of Skyridge High in Utah, is expected to make his decision in January at the Polynesian Bowl.