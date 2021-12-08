Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Avery Powell Officially Visiting Syracuse Football

    The Orange will host a 2022 defensive back from New Jersey.
    Author:

    One of the top defensive backs in New Jersey in the 2022 cycle is officially visiting Syracuse this weekend. Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep cornerback Avery Powell will visit the Orange. Powell also has offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin, among others. He officially visited Nebraska in June. 

    Powell will join offensive lineman Tapuvae Amaama and commits Dom Foster, Joe Cruz and Donovan Brown on campus for official visits.

    Syracuse football currently has 10 players committed to its 2022 recruiting class. The Orange is looking to add to that group before National Signing Day, which takes place on Wednesday, December 15th. The early signing period ends on Friday, December 17th. Prospects can sign at any point during that timeframe.

    The Orange hosted four prospects during the previous weekend. They included transfer defensive end Jared Verse, linebacker Garrison Madden, linebacker Kalin Bailey and offensive lineman Noah McKinney.

    Read More

    Despite Syracuse having four defensive backs committed in its 2022 class, the Orange is still looking to add talent and depth to its secondary. Powell would certainly do just that, and comes from a powerhouse program in the talent rich state of New Jersey. With that offer list, if Powell elects to pick the Orange, he would immediately become one of the top players in Syracuse‘s 2022 recruiting class. 

    Amaama, an offensive lineman out of Skyridge High in Utah, is expected to make his decision in January at the Polynesian Bowl. 

    Team Tunnel
    Recruiting

    Avery Powell Officially Visiting Syracuse Football

    15 minutes ago
    Tucker 7
    Football

    Sean Tucker Named to ESPN’s All-America Team

    3 hours ago
    Jimmy Nova Takeaways
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Villanova 67 Syracuse 53

    6 hours ago
    Jack Recap Nova
    Basketball

    Highlights & Recap: Villanova 67 Syracuse 53

    7 hours ago
    SU Nova Recap
    Basketball

    Villanova Pulls Away in Second Half to Knock Off Syracuse

    13 hours ago
    How to Watch Indiana
    Basketball

    Syracuse vs Villanova Preview

    Dec 7, 2021
    LeQuint Allen2
    Recruiting

    LeQuint Allen Named New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year

    Dec 7, 2021
    4D6339DA-0C2A-460E-BFA1-211C6F5F1802
    Football

    Syracuse to Host Notre Dame in 2022

    Dec 7, 2021