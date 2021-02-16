Ryan Bartow Leaving Syracuse for Florida State

Syracuse football’s Director of High School Relations Ryan Bartow is leaving the Orange to take the same position at Florida State AllSyracuse.com has confirmed. The news was first reported by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic. Bartow previously held a similar position at Oregon and also covered recruiting for 247Sports and Rivals.

The loss is a blow to Syracuse’s recruiting efforts going forward, and Bartow was noted as having an impact on the Orange’s 2021 recruiting class. However, Director of Recruiting Operations Kramer Cook is still in place, and has been overseeing Syracuse recruiting for the last couple of cycles. Who fills Bartows shoes going forward remains to be seen, but an outside hire would not be a surprise.

Syracuse signed 21 players in its 2021 class. They are still looking to add talent to the roster for next season, primarily through the transfer portal. Syracuse was scheduled to have a virtual visit with Texas offensive lineman transfer Willie Tyler on Monday. However, due to power outages in Texas, that visit is being rescheduled. Offensive line, defensive line and defensive back figure to be the top positions Syracuse is looking for in the portal. Syracuse has already brought in transfer quarterback Garrett Shrader.

The Orange finished the 2020 season 1-10 after combatting significant injuries that saw three different quarterbacks start and several other starters miss multiple games as well. Syracuse is looking to bounce back in 2021. That season begins on September 4th when the Orange travels to play at Ohio.