Belin's Three Touchdowns Leads Cardinal Hayes to Victory

Syracuse quarterback target Henry Belin had three total touchdowns as Cardinal Hayes topped Monsignor Farrell 24-12 on Saturday. The game was the season opener for Cardinal Hayes, who's season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two of Belin's three touchdowns were rushing, while he added another through the air. Belin is the top quarterback on Syracuse's 2022 recruiting board.

AllSyracuse.com spoke with Belin earlier this prior to the game about the delay and the anticipation of finally getting to play.

"I'm definitely really excited," Belin said. "While we were waiting, it was definitely tough. We saw pretty much every other state playing including teams from New York State. Pretty much every team outside of New York City was playing including some of the teams we would normally compete against. I'm just glad we're finally getting a chance to play, for the seniors especially."

In addition to Belin's strong performance, he said Syracuse 2021 defensive tackle signee Elijah Fuentes "played amazing." Class of 2021 Syracuse signee Malik Matthews did not play due to paperwork related to his transfer.

Belin is high on Syracuse and could make a decision within the next two or three months.

"I talk to them a lot," Belin said. "I talk to coach Monroe maybe three or four times per week. Coach Babers maybe every three weeks or a month. It's constant contact with them and it's good. Good conversations. It's pretty much just that I'm their guy still. If I want to commit let them know anytime. He really hopes that I'll be down to see them when the recruiting period opens up again also."