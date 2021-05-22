Benny Williams Named to Jordan Brand Classic Roster

The Jordan Brand Classic may not be playing the game this year, but that did not stop them from releasing a roster of players that would have played. The game was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Included on the roster was Syracuse's lone member of its 2021 class, SI-99 forward Benny Williams.

Sports Illustrated Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan is high on Benny Williams.

"What I really liked about him is the growth in his game across the board," Jordan said. "Covid really showed who's going to work for it and who's going to say, 'oh man I didn't have any competition' or 'I couldn't get in this tournament.' What I've learned is that the elite guys have really found what it means to go out and work on their game. How beneficial that has been. He's obviously one of the guys that has done that. I just really like how he's a do it all guy, yes, but I feel like as a playmaker, he's grown substantially.

"Benny's on a traveling all-star team with Efton Reid, we'll start with him, and then Charles Bediako. It's just a traveling all-star team. Let's just be honest. You'd probably make the intelligent case that he's the best player on the team. I hate to say positionless because that's become a little bit of a cliche, but he really is. He's best when he's a playmaker, making plays from the wing. As he's improved his ball handling, I could see him at the point forward position. He's such a great playmaker, so heady, great basketball IQ, great passer. He can score when he wants to, but he has just a great feel for the game. And you can tell that's grown year over year."