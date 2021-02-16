Benny Williams Enjoying Senior Season, Preparing for Syracuse

Syracuse basketball signee Benny Williams is one of the best prospects in the entire 2021 class. The versatile forward is playing for IMG Academy's post grad team, which is currently ranked #1 in the nation. This is Williams' first season with IMG, and he believes his game has benefited.

"I've, for sure, gotten better since the season started," Williams said. "Just putting a lot more work in my body and on my game. I think I can create shots for myself and create shots for my teammates. That's why I'm so valuable on the court. As far as the team goes, we're not satisfied. We have a goal to be the best prep team ever and to definitely win the national championship."

Williams knows that in order to be ready to play for the Orange next season, he has to continue to work on getting better.

"Really focusing on my body," Williams said. "Eating right, giving the proper time in the weight room. Ball handling for sure. I definitely want to play on the wing, like I do now, at Syracuse. Definitely got to keep my ball handling up."

Williams signed with Syracuse in November. Since then, the communication from the Syracuse coaches has not stopped. They continue to stay in touch on a frequent basis. In fact, the coaching has already begun.

"I hear from coach Red (Adrian Autry) and coach (Jim) Boeheim weekly," Williams said. "And G-Mac (Gerry McNamara) every couple of weeks. We talk about how I've been doing, how they've been doing. They're not always telling me good stuff, they're telling me what I need to work on also."

Williams is enjoying his senior season. He is working towards a national title with IMG, but also has an eye on his collegiate future.

"Right now I'm just focused on getting prepared for that type of level," Williams said. "That type of competition night in and night out. I committed to Syracuse for a reason, because I feel like it's a perfect fit. Big wing, good at the bottom of the 2-3 zone and capable shot maker."

Williams is a highly touted recruit. Every recruiting service has him highly ranked, and some fans have called him the best Syracuse recruit since Carmelo Anthony. That has not impacted his mindset.

"Just stay focused, don't buy into the hype," Williams said. "I've always wanted the spotlight. Now that it's here, I'm definitely not going to shy away from it. Just keep that mindset and just keep working day in and day out."

While Williams is signed, he is also looking to help Syracuse land some more talent to add to the roster. One player he has been in contact with is a priority target for the Orange.

"Definitely Justin Taylor," Williams said. "I've reached out to him a couple times about Syracuse for 2022 class. He's definitely been receptive. Me and him have a great relationship on and off the court."