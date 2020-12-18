Syracuse Signee Benny Williams Enjoying Strong Start to Senior Season

Syracuse basketball signee Benny Williams is seven games into his senior season, which is his first with IMG Academy after previously playing for St. Andrew's. Through those seven games, Williams is showing why he is an elite prospect and why the Orange staff made him such a big priority in the 2021 class.

Williams says his per game averages are as follows: 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.6 steals. Simply put, Williams is doing everything. He is a skilled scorer who can do so from all three levels. Williams is also showing defensive prowess with his blocks and steals per game.

"I just feel like I'm the typical Syracuse big guard," Williams said after signing with the Orange last month. "When you look at all the players they've had, CJ Fair, Melo. I'm pretty sure if I keep working I can develop into one of those players. And I loved the atmosphere when I went to the game versus North Carolina. Everybody's just cool there. All the coaches and the players. I just felt at home there."

Williams was also ranked in the 2021 SI99. He was evaluated by SI All-American as follows:

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Williams is an elite athlete who plays above the rim and impacts the game on both ends of the court with his length and skill set. Williams often fills the lane on the break and finishes with authority at the rim.

Instincts: Williams has a high basketball IQ and recognizes and exploits situational advantages well, whether it’s with his own matchup or a teammate's. Williams is at his best when he’s going to the basket, but he’s a talented passer and rebounder as well. His motor typically remains in the “on” position.

Polish: Williams’ length enables him to be effective on both ends of the floor and cover areas effectively, specifically on defense. Williams is capable in the paint, outworking slower bigs as he maneuvers his way to the rim.

Bottom Line: Williams has great size and length to go along with a strong skill set and a constant motor, traits that will make him an instant-impact player for Syracuse. As he continues to gain strength his upside could be scary.