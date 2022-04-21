BJ Williams 'Smiling' After Syracuse Offer

The class of 2023 offensive lineman has his first power five opportunity.

Class of 2023 Fairburn (GA) Creekside offensive lineman BJ Williams held offers from Army, Air Force, Lehigh, Memphis, Mercer, Navy and Penn entering Wednesday. That is when his first power five opportunity came when Syracuse extended an offer.

"Really it went very fast," Williams said. "Someone passed my film to the recruiting coordinator there and they really liked my film and reached out. Eventually the position coach at Syracuse (Mike Schmidt) watched it and said he really liked my film. Once they saw my measurements, things just happened very quickly."

It was actually a defensive coach, assistant Chip West, who spoke to Williams to give the offer.

"He told me to just stay focused and to keep improving my craft," Williams said. "I was very excited. I'm still smiling."

The 6-4, 270 pounder knows some things about the Syracuse program, but is still learning more about the Orange.

"I'm still researching honestly," Williams said. "As of now, I know about the number 44 being a historic number with Brown, Little and Davis. I know all those guys are int he college football Hall of Fame. I know and grew up playing Madden and using McNabb and Marvin Harrison."

Williams says he hopes to visit Central New York over the summer to get a closer look at the program and bond with the Syracuse coaches. When evaluating the Orange, he is looking to see if it fits with what he is looking for in a future college home.

"Honestly I just want it to feel like family," Williams said. "I want to major in sports administration or something close. I want to stay involved in football or sports in some way when I'm done playing."

