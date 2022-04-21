Skip to main content

BJ Williams 'Smiling' After Syracuse Offer

The class of 2023 offensive lineman has his first power five opportunity.

Class of 2023 Fairburn (GA) Creekside offensive lineman BJ Williams held offers from Army, Air Force, Lehigh, Memphis, Mercer, Navy and Penn entering Wednesday. That is when his first power five opportunity came when Syracuse extended an offer. 

"Really it went very fast," Williams said. "Someone passed my film to the recruiting coordinator there and they really liked my film and reached out. Eventually the position coach at Syracuse (Mike Schmidt) watched it and said he really liked my film. Once they saw my measurements, things just happened very quickly." 

It was actually a defensive coach, assistant Chip West, who spoke to Williams to give the offer. 

"He told me to just stay focused and to keep improving my craft," Williams said. "I was very excited. I'm still smiling." 

The 6-4, 270 pounder knows some things about the Syracuse program, but is still learning more about the Orange. 

"I'm still researching honestly," Williams said. "As of now, I know about the number 44 being a historic number with Brown, Little and Davis. I know all those guys are int he college football Hall of Fame. I know and grew up playing Madden and using McNabb and Marvin Harrison." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Williams says he hopes to visit Central New York over the summer to get a closer look at the program and bond with the Syracuse coaches. When evaluating the Orange, he is looking to see if it fits with what he is looking for in a future college home. 

"Honestly I just want it to feel like family," Williams said. "I want to major in sports administration or something close. I want to stay involved in football or sports in some way when I'm done playing."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

BJ Williams
Recruiting

BJ Williams 'Smiling' After Syracuse Offer

By Mike McAllisterjust now
Woseley
Recruiting

Kenny Woseley Excited For Syracuse Offer

By Mike McAllister5 hours ago
Richards Visit 1
Recruiting

Josh Richards Enjoys Return Trip to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister10 hours ago
McClain Visit 1
Recruiting

Jaylen McClain Recaps Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllisterApr 20, 2022
Swart 1
Lacrosse

Photo Gallery: Syracuse vs Albany

By Jack WallaceApr 19, 2022
Hawryschuk 3
Lacrosse

Emily Hawryschuk Sets School Record in Syracuse's Win Over Albany

By James KattatoApr 19, 2022
Brady Shaffer
Recruiting

Brady Shaffer: 'There is Something Very Special Being Surrounded by Everything Syracuse'

By Mike McAllisterApr 19, 2022
Coffee
Recruiting

Davion Coffee's Interest in Syracuse 'Through the Roof' Following Visit

By Mike McAllisterApr 19, 2022