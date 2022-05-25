Bleav in Syracuse Episode 40: Breaking Down Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to the Orange

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 40, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! This is a special episode focused on the recent addition to Syracuse football's 2022 roster, quarterback transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. Del Rio-Wilson was an elite class of 2021 recruit who redshirted during his only season with the Florida Gators. He has four years of eligibility remaining. What is Syracuse getting in Del Rio-Wilson? We bring on SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. for a scouting report. What does he mean to the Orange's quarterback room? Full analysis and breakdown can be found by listening and/or subscribing in the links below.

A consensus elite dual threat quarterback prospect, Del Rio-Wilson also held offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others out of high school. He starred for McEachern High and Cartersville High in Georgia. During his high school career, he threw for 5,529 yards, 50 touchdowns and 22 interceptions while running for 899 yards with 13 more scores.

