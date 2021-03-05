Boeheim on Recruits' Perception of Syracuse

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim was asked how recruits view the Orange program during his radio show Thursday night.

"Perception from most kids is we're a highly regarded basketball program," Boeheim said. "Is an upper echelon team and has been to the Final Four, been to the Sweet 16, goes to the (NCAA) Tournament. They really don't look at us like we're 9-7, they look at us as a good program. We get great responses from every recruit.

"We're in a good position in terms of recruiting. Kids have a lot of interest in us next year. We're at 22 class not 21. We have a really good player in 21 and I think there will be some movement this spring and summer in recruiting. The 22 class is good. (We're in a) good position. I think the perception is higher than it is in some of the chat rooms at Syracuse, but that's alright."

The really good player in the 2021 class is SI All-American Finalist Benny Williams. In the class of 2022, Syracuse is involved with elite recruits such as Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Justin Taylor, Ty Rodgers, Donovan Clingan, Maliq Brown, Riley Mulvey, Quadir Copeland, JJ Starling, Chance Westry and others. Boeheim indicated he thinks there will be some movement this spring/summer, which should provide clarity on Syracuse's haul in that recruiting cycle.

Landing a top player like Williams in 2021 was certainly important. Stacking that with multiple big time recruits in 2022 would be significant for the future of the program.