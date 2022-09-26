Skip to main content

Braheem Long Gets Good Vibes on Syracuse Visit

The 2024 athlete picked up an offer from the Orange on the trip.

An intriguing athlete in the 2024 recruiting class is Camden (NJ) High standout Braheem Long. Long has the ability to play wide receiver or defensive back at the next level and is already attracting power five attention. He visited Syracuse over the weekend in order to attend the Orange's game against Virginia, and picked up an offer on the trip. 

"The recruiting coach liked my film and my size," Long said. "So after the game they offered me and it was just a very good feeling and experience."

During the visit, Long also got to see what Syracuse has to offer as well as connect with former teammates. 

"I got to tour the whole facility, I took pictures, met all the coaches," Long said. "The best part of my visit was to see my old teammates Deuce Chestnut and Alijah Clark who now are the starting defensive backs. They said it is definitely a school they would love for me to come to and experience the atmosphere. They also said the coaching is great and they are building something great at the Cuse." 

After picking up the offer, Long is excited to continue to develop his relationship with Syracuse. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It interested me a lot," Long said. "From the fans, to the coaches, to the players everything was just a good vibe. I would definitely like to keep that relationship building with the coaches and players."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Braheem Long Visit
Recruiting

Braheem Long Gets Good Vibes on Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllister
Lockett Injury
Football

Terry Lockett Out for Season With Injury

By Mike McAllister
Donnie Freeman
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Which Basketball Recruits Make Sense for Adam Weitsman NIL Opportunity?

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive
Caden Brown Dino
Recruiting

Elite 2024 Prospect Caden Brown Recaps 'Fantastic' Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllister
Gadsden UVA
Football

Oronde Gadsden Highlights vs Virginia

By Mike McAllister
SU UVA Recap
Football

Syracuse Ranked 25th in Latest Coaches Poll

By Mike McAllister
Shrader Highlights UVA
Football

Garrett Shrader Highlights vs Virginia

By Mike McAllister
SU PSU Soccer
Soccer

Syracuse Drops First Match of Season, Falls to Virginia

By Samuel St. Jean