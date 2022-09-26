Braheem Long Gets Good Vibes on Syracuse Visit

An intriguing athlete in the 2024 recruiting class is Camden (NJ) High standout Braheem Long. Long has the ability to play wide receiver or defensive back at the next level and is already attracting power five attention. He visited Syracuse over the weekend in order to attend the Orange's game against Virginia, and picked up an offer on the trip.

"The recruiting coach liked my film and my size," Long said. "So after the game they offered me and it was just a very good feeling and experience."

During the visit, Long also got to see what Syracuse has to offer as well as connect with former teammates.

"I got to tour the whole facility, I took pictures, met all the coaches," Long said. "The best part of my visit was to see my old teammates Deuce Chestnut and Alijah Clark who now are the starting defensive backs. They said it is definitely a school they would love for me to come to and experience the atmosphere. They also said the coaching is great and they are building something great at the Cuse."

After picking up the offer, Long is excited to continue to develop his relationship with Syracuse.

"It interested me a lot," Long said. "From the fans, to the coaches, to the players everything was just a good vibe. I would definitely like to keep that relationship building with the coaches and players."

