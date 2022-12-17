Braylen Ingraham Discusses Syracuse Commitment

One of Syracuse football's biggest splashes in the transfer portal to date is landing Alabama transfer defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham. All Syracuse caught up with Ingraham to discuss his decision, his health and more.

"During the transfer process, Syracuse was the most consistent," Ingraham said. "They showed the most love. Me and my parents loved it when we went up there for the official visit. We felt like they were genuine people and I could make an impact early. The grad school program is a good program so I'll be able to get a good Masters degree there as well. Those were the main reasons why we chose Syracuse."

On the official visit, the Syracuse coaches spent time outlining how Ingraham fits into the 3-3-5 and how he will be utilized.

"They pretty much said I could play any position on the defensive line," Ingraham said. "Because I'm bigger I could play a little bit of nose but I could also move out to the end because I'm athletic. I play a lot of five tech and seven tech at Bama, so I think I'll be more of a versatile player on the defensive line."

Ingraham's Alabama career ended after being medically retired due to injuries. He says, however, he is fully healthy, will be enrolling in January and is ready for spring ball.

"I'm all clear," Ingraham said. "I'm ready to go. Good to go for spring ball. Right now I'm just focused on getting my weight down. I'm good though, I'm clear. My knee has gotten stronger. I'm able to run without my brace now. I'm good to go now."

Ingraham's lead recruiter this time around was Nick Monroe. The two had an established relationship from his high school recruitment and that continued as a transfer recruit. Ingraham also developed strong bonds with the other Syracuse coaches.

"I remember him when he was recruiting me sophomore year, early years of high school," Ingraham said. "He called himself the Swag Daddy and I like him a lot. He was one of the main reasons I'm coming to Syracuse too. I had a relationship with Tony White, but unfortunately he left. But I developed a strong relationship with the defensive line coach (Chris Achuff). Coach Monroe, I think he's an excellent recruiter. He tells you how it is."

Ingraham plans to bring production and leadership to Central New York.

"On the field, I'm going to be a real big disrupter," Ingraham said. "Stopping the run, rushing the passer, I want to make a big impact. Off the field, I'll be a role model, doing the right things, using the things I learned at Alabama. Being a positive impactful person."

