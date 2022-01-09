Syracuse Completes Spallina Trifecta as 2023 LSM Brett Spallina Commits

The Orange landed one of the best long stick midfielders in the 2023 class.

Syracuse lacrosse has some of the best family legacies in the sport's history. The Gaits, the Powells and others. The Spallinas could be the next legendary family to bring the Orange to prominence. Class of 2023 long stick midfielder Brett Spallina committed to Syracuse on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Brett is the third Spallina brother to commit to the Orange, joining the #1 player in the 2022 recruiting class Joey Spallina and twin brother Jake Spallina, a class of 2023 midfielder.

"Brett is a great, fast, cover long stick midfielder/defenseman not an offensive long stick midfielder," Joey Spallina said. "He doesn't get beat, is great on ground balls and plays physical. He will be perfect playing for Petro's D. Nice thing with him too is his versatility. He can cover different style offensive players."

Petro would be Syracuse defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala, who is considered one of the best defensemen in lacrosse history and was hired by Gary Gait once he took the head coaching job.

Joey Spallina added that it is a "dream come true" to be able to play with both of his brothers in college. Joey said previously that his dream was always to play for Syracuse and wear the legendary #22 jersey. Now his dream is that much more special as he will do so with both of his brothers by his side, even if he has to wait a year for them to join him.

Gary Gait and the Orange kick off the 2022 season on February 12th against Holy Cross.