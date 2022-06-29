Skip to main content

Bryce Cohoon Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse lands an intriguing wide receiver prospect for its 2023 recruiting class.

Class of 2023 Maize (KS) High wide receiver Bryce Cohoon has committed to Syracuse. Syracuse was his only power five offer, but the Orange was able to earn a commitment before others that have been showing interest extended a scholarship opportunity. The 6-3 had 40 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He is also a state champion track star in the 100-meters after running a 10.57. 

Cohoon has only played wide receiver for two seasons, transitioning from running back prior to his sophomore year. Syracuse saw enough within his development during that time, along with great size and speed, to extend an offer and secure a commitment. 

"I would say my favorite part was just hanging around all the players and coaches," Cohoon said. "Getting to know the deal for how they really are and what the people are like there. Justin Lamson (was my player host). We kind of hit it off right away. We're pretty similar in every way. Him and all the other dudes made all the recruits feel welcome. That it could possibly be a home for all of us.

"The coaches I spent the most time with were obviously coach Johnson and then I spent quite a bit of time with coach Babers. With all the experience they have, the players they've coached, all of the big time players they've created, just them saying they think they can do something really big with me. That if I just trust them they think something big can come out of it." 

Cohoon is the first wide receiver to commit to Syracuse in the 2023 recruiting cycle and seventh player overall. He joins quarterback LaNorris Sellers, running back Muwaffaq Parkman, tight end David Clement, defensive lineman Rashard Perry, defensive lineman Jalil Smith and linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard.

