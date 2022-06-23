Bryce Cohoon Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

The 2023 speedy wide receiver will get a closer look at the Orange.

Class of 2023 Maize (KS) High wide receiver Bryce Cohoon has scheduled an official visit for this coming weekend (June 24-26), he announced on Twitter Wednesday evening. Cohoon is a 6-3 wide receiver who had 40 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He is also a state champion track star in the 100-meters after running a 10.57.

"About a week," Cohoon noted how long Syracuse has been in touch. "(Wide receivers) coach (Mike) Johnson got in contact with my head coach and then me. They really like my speed and size and feel like I would fit really well into their offense."

Cohoon holds offers from Air Force, Army, UMass, Northern Iowa, Penn and Southeast Missouri State. He is also receiving interest from Kansas, Kansas State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Cal and Utah.

The Maize High standout will not be the only player on campus for an official visit this weekend. Quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers will be the lone Orange pledge up for the weekend. In addition, priority offensive line targets Eric King, Naquil Betrand and Jayden Bass will also take their Syracuse officials.

The Orange's 2023 class currently sits at four commits with the aforementioned Sellers, defensive lineman Rashard Perry, tight end David Clement and linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF