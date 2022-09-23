Caleb Brewer on Syracuse Visit: 'It Was a Great Experience'

One of the top offensive lineman in Pennsylvania in the 2024 class is Caleb Brewer out of Wyomissing High. The 6-6, 290 pounder was on the Syracuse campus on Saturday to check out the Orange's game against Purdue.

"I got there around 8:30am," Brewer said. "I talked with all the other recruits, I ate some good food, took pictures with Syracuse gear on, I had a lot of fun. My favorite part was when the d-lineman picked off the quarterback and got a touchdown. It was my favorite part because I'm a lineman and it's nice to see one of us get a touchdown."

Brewer said he enjoyed the game and was impressed by the Orange fans.

"I thought the game was crazy," Brewer said. "It was a really good game and the four hour drive was so worth it. Syracuse played with some heart and had lots of good plays. They showed that they can play with the top teams in the nation. The atmosphere was also great and the student section was so loud. The fans around me were all screaming and wrestling with each other. It was great. You can tell that Syracuse has an awesome fan base."

The visit left a lasting impression on the Keystone State product.

"It definitely peaked my interest," Brewer said. "It was a great experience."

