The Calm Before the Storm
This weekend is relatively quiet on the recruiting front for Syracuse football. No visitors, the only significant news is an official visit being scheduled. However, the next two weekends will be drastically different. The Orange is set to host several of its 2023 priority targets in the next two weekends. The official visit scheduled, as currently known, is as follows:
Weekend of June 17th
Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 240
School: Iona Prep (NY)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia.
Player: David Clement
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-7, 265
School: Christian Brothers Academy (NY)
Status: Committed to Syracuse
Player: Jalil Smith
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 230
School: Lincoln High (NY)
Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Temple
Player: Deandre Duffus
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-4, 330
School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia
Weekend of June 24th
Player: LaNorris Sellers
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215
School: South Florence (SC)
Status: Committed to Syracuse
Player: Eric King
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: St. Peter's Prep (NJ)
School:
Other Notable Offers: Rutgers
Player: Josh Richards
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-4, 175
School: East Orange (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Rutgers, Wake Forest
Player: Naquil Betrand (Colorado Commit)
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-7, 310
School: Northeast (PA)
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Washington
Player: Matthew Scicchitano
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-4, 280
School: Mount Carmel (PA)
Other Notable Offers: Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Temple
Player: Jayden Bass
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-6, 295
School: Springfield Central (MA)
Other Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Navy, Temple
Syracuse's 2023 recruiting class currently sits at three players. They include quarterback LaNorris Sellers, defensive lineman Rashard Perry and tight end David Clement. The Orange is hoping the official visit weekends help the class expand significantly.
