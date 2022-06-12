The Calm Before the Storm

This weekend is relatively quiet on the recruiting front for Syracuse football. No visitors, the only significant news is an official visit being scheduled. However, the next two weekends will be drastically different. The Orange is set to host several of its 2023 priority targets in the next two weekends. The official visit scheduled, as currently known, is as follows:

Weekend of June 17th

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 240

School: Iona Prep (NY)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia.



Player: David Clement

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-7, 265

School: Christian Brothers Academy (NY)

Status: Committed to Syracuse

Player: Jalil Smith

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 230

School: Lincoln High (NY)

Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Temple

Player: Deandre Duffus

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4, 330

School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia

Weekend of June 24th

Player: LaNorris Sellers

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215

School: South Florence (SC)

Status: Committed to Syracuse

Player: Eric King

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: St. Peter's Prep (NJ)

School:

Other Notable Offers: Rutgers

Player: Josh Richards

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-4, 175

School: East Orange (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Rutgers, Wake Forest

Player: Naquil Betrand (Colorado Commit)

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-7, 310

School: Northeast (PA)

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Washington

Player: Matthew Scicchitano

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-4, 280

School: Mount Carmel (PA)

Other Notable Offers: Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Temple

Player: Jayden Bass

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-6, 295

School: Springfield Central (MA)

Other Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Navy, Temple

Syracuse's 2023 recruiting class currently sits at three players. They include quarterback LaNorris Sellers, defensive lineman Rashard Perry and tight end David Clement. The Orange is hoping the official visit weekends help the class expand significantly.

