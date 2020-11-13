Calvin Johnson 'Very Excited' for Syracuse Offer

A new name jumped onto the Syracuse football recruiting radar for the 2021 class on Friday when the Orange extended an offer to French Camp (Miss.) Academy athlete Calvin Johnson. Johnson is committed to Navy as a quarterback, but was offered by Syracuse as a versatile player.

"Defensive back, returner, and maybe some snaps on offense," Johnson said. "I'm very excited for the offer and interested. I had been talking to Mr. Bartow (Director of High School Relations Ryan Bartow) at first a couple days ago. Then I started talking to coach Monroe and coach White. I had a Facetime with them this morning and they offered me.

"They said they loved my film and the versatility and drive I had. They also loved my academic success with a 35 ACT and a 4.0 GPA."

The difference in positions is a stark one. Navy wants him as a quarterback, which he plays in high school. But he also is a returner in high school and plays defensive back, where Syracuse likes him. Which is his preference?

"I love to have the ball in my hands," Johnson admitted. "But most of all, I just love to play the game."

The offer has not changed his commitment status to Navy, but that does not mean he is dismissing the opportunity at Syracuse either.

"I'm currently still committed," Johnson said. "But I'm definitely considering SU."

Johnson says he has a virtual tour scheduled for Monday. In addition to Syracuse, he says Rice is still recruiting him hard. He is also hearing from Duke and Virginia. While Rice has offered, neither Duke nor Virginia has yet.

As far as a decision timeframe, Johnson says he is not planning on signing early and will look to make a final decision by the end of January.