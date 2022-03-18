Carter Clark Commits to Syracuse as PWO

Class of 2022 Hilton (NY) High tight end Carter Clark has committed to Syracuse football as a preferred walk-on. Clark, who is listed at 6-5, 240 pounds, announced the news on Twitter Thursday evening. He visited the Orange campus last week with his parents.

"I really liked the campus and the atmosphere at Cuse," Clark said.

In addition to playing tight end at Hilton, Clark plays defensive line and long snapper. He is coming to SU as a tight end, however.

Clark is also a baseball star for Hilton and was previously committed to Siena to play college baseball. Beyond playing football and baseball, Clark plays basketball at Hilton as well. The multi-sport star will now bring his talents from Western New York to Central New York.

Carter Clark and parents visiting Syracuse (Courtesy Carter Clark).

Clark was named to the All Greater Rochester Football Team for large schools for his performance during his senior year. He becomes the first tight end in Syracuse's 2022 class and the third player from New York.

The Orange has also added six transfers to its roster for the 2022 campaign but may not be done. Central Florida defensive lineman Cam Goode is expected to visit later this month.

Syracuse opens the 2022 season against Louisville in the Dome on September 3rd.

