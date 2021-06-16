Chance Westry Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse basketball will have on of its top 2022 targets on campus this weekend as guard Chance Westry has scheduled an official visit that starts Thursday, June 17th, he confirmed. The visit was first reported by Andrew Slater. Westry will join fellow priority Orange target Donovan Clingan, an elite 2022 enter prospect, as official visitors on the Syracuse campus this week/weekend.

"It's not much of looking for stuff, it's just going out there with my family," Westry said. "Looking forward to having a good time. Just being on campus."

Westry, one of the top combo guards in the 2022 class, has already taken officials to Nebraska and Auburn. Syracuse was one of the first offers for Westry, and has been recruiting him hard for well over a year. He is listed at 6-4, 190 pounds and has the skills to be a dynamic point guard at the next level. Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara has been recruiting Westry for a long time and the two have a strong relationship.

"Coach Gerry McNamara has been a great guy," Westry said. "Lately we've been talking about the curriculum at Syracuse, what types of majors they have, things like that."

In addition to Syracuse, Nebraska and Auburn, Westry also has offers from DePaul, Florida, Georgetown, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, USC, VCU and Virginia Tech, among others.

June is a huge month for the Syracuse men's basketball program. Several of its top targets have visited or will visit. Justin Taylor and Kyle Filipowski have already taken official visits. Donovan Clingan and Chance Westry will visit the weekend of June 18th. JJ Starling is scheduled to visit the weekend of the 25th. Chris Bunch will visit June 28th.

How those visits go will play a large role in shaping the Orange's 2022 recruiting class. Syracuse currently has one player committed in that cycle in elite wing prospect Kamari Lands.