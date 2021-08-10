Syracuse Makes Top 10 for Chance Westry

Class of 2022 guard Chance Westry has trimmed his list to 10, he posted on Instagram. Syracuse made the list along with Nebraska, DePaul, LSU, UConn, Auburn, Arizona State, Washington, USC and Maryland.

June was a busy month for Westry. He took official visits to Syracuse, Nebraska, Auburn and LSU. There was some buzz after his LSU visit that he may be close to committing there, but that has not come to fruition. Trimming his list to 10 could signal another round of visits is on the horizon.

Westry has built a strong relationship with Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara throughout the recruiting cycle. The two are in regular communication.

"Coach Gerry McNamara has been a great guy," Westry said back in June. "Lately we've been talking about the curriculum at Syracuse, what types of majors they have, things like that."

Westry is one of a few guards the Orange is targeting in 2022 class. Quadir Copeland is set to announce his decision on Tuesday. Local product JJ Starling took an official in June as well, and just took a trip to Stanford this past weekend. Syracuse would like to add two this cycle, preferably including one that can play either guard position with the other more of a pure point.