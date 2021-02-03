Chase Simmons Highlights & Evaluation

Player: Chase Simmons

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-4, 240 lbs

School: North Myrtle Beach High (Little River, SC)

Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Akron, Charlotte, Kent State.

Evaluation:

Frame: Long, built frame that can be refined a bit as with all high school prospects. He can add a little bit of weight, but does not need to add much.

Athleticism: Plays with a level of physicality that compliments his natural quickness. Explosive out of his stance, quick footwork and strong at the point of attack.

Instincts: Recognizes the play well with quick diagnosis that leads to attacking the ball. Is able to decipher how the opposing offensive lineman is blocking him and counter accordingly.

Polish: Simmons uses his hands extremely well to keep opposing offensive linemen from gaining leverage and keeping him on a block. He is able to disengage with opposing offensive linemen in order to make a play on the ball. Simmons needs to work on keeping his pad level low consistently in order to maintain leverage.

Bottom Line: Simmons is a physical, strong defensive lineman who looks to be a perfect fit for the 3-3-5. He has a great frame at 6-4, 240 pounds with long arms and plays with a mean streak. He looks to punish opposing ball carriers and tries to tackle through the quarterback. If he can refine some things with technique such as his first step, pad level, etc., he has a tremendously high ceiling within Syracuse's defensive system.

