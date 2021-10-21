    • October 21, 2021
    Chris Bunch Announcement Primer

    The class of 2022 forward is set to announce his college decision.
    Player: Chris Bunch
    Height/Weight: 6-8, 190
    School: Wasatch Academy
    Hometown: San Francisco (CA)

    Finalists: Rutgers, Syracuse Washington

    Announcement Date: Thursday, October 21st

    Announcement Time: 5:00 p.m. eastern.

    Announcement Medium: CBS Sports HQ

    Recruitment Recap: Bunch became a high major prospect in the spring of 2020 when he received offers from Rutgers, Seton Hall and Syracuse. During that summer, interest in the long, athletic forward grew. Several other high majors offered over the summer. Bunch was unable to take unofficial visits due to the pandemic, and instead conducted virtual visits while developing relationships with various coaching staffs. During the summer of 2021, the NCAA lifted visit restrictions and he took officials to Syracuse and Rutgers. As Bunch performed in the EYBL, more high majors took notice of his abilities. An offer came from Washington in August. In September, Bunch took an official to Washington followed by a second to Syracuse. He trimmed his list to three schools (Rutgers, Syracuse, Washington) in early October and set a commitment date for Halloween. He then moved the commitment date up to the 21st. 

    Post Syracuse Visit Quote: "The Syracuse visit was good," Bunch said after his first Orange official. "I finally got to meet coach Boeheim in person. We got to talk a little bit. It was my first time being in the Dome, I got to put on a jersey. It felt like the whole Syracuse experience. I got to watch workouts and played a couple pickup games with them too. It was good."

