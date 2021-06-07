Chris Bunch Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

The 2022 forward will take an official visit to Central New York this month.

Class of 2022 small forward Chris Bunch has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse. Bunch will be on the Syracuse campus June 28th-30th. Bunch is a 6-7 wing from De La Salle High School in California.

Syracuse offered Bunch in April 2020. He also holds offers from Creighton, Florida State, Iowa State, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, SMU, South Carolina and USC. Bunch is considered a top 100 prospect and one of the better wings in the west.

Bunch is one of several official visitors for Syracuse basketball in June. The Orange hosted Kyle Filipowski the first weekend in June, Justin Taylor is scheduled to visit the ninth and the tenth, while center Donovan Clingan is visiting the weekend of the 18th.

Syracuse already has one player committed in the 2022 cycle in Kamari Lands. Lands is a versatile player who can play one through four. The Orange has its sights set high to add several talented players to its 2022 class. Bunch is one of the players Syracuse has targeted.

The Orange finished the 2020-21 season 18-10 and ranked 25th in the final Coaches Poll after making a run to the Sweet-16 in the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse upset the six seed San Diego State and three seed West Virginia before falling to eventual regional champion Houston in the Sweet-16.