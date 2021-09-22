Chris Bunch Schedules Second Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse priority basketball recruiting target Chris Bunch, a 6-8 forward in the 2022 class, will take an official visit this coming weekend (September 24-25), his father confirmed. The news was first reported by Syracuse.com. This will be Bunch's second official visit to Syracuse, as he also visited in June.

Bunch is fresh off of an official to Washington last weekend.

"Great, loved it," Bunch said of his Washington trip. "Loved coach and the atmosphere out there. It was real nice. Felt the love for sure."

He raved about his visit to Syracuse over the summer.

"The Syracuse visit was good," Bunch said after the first Orange official. "I finally got to meet coach Boeheim in person. We got to talk a little bit. It was my first time being in the Dome, I got to put on a jersey. It felt like the whole Syracuse experience. I got to watch workouts and played a couple pickup games with them too. It was good."

He liked the message from the Syracuse coaches.

"Talking to them and watching some film in the film room, basically it's me coming in and them putting me in my spots to score," Bunch said. "Me coming in immediately as a freshman, being a priority. They told me multiple times I'm really the only kid at the position that they're recruiting hard. I'm who they want. I'm their priority. Just coming in and, maybe not being the number one guy, but being a scorer. And if that's the number one guy I don't know what is."

Bunch also enjoyed spending time with the Syracuse players.

"I was mainly hanging out with Buddy and the point guard Sy (Torrence) who just got there from Marquette," Bunch said. "I was hanging out with those two. It was really good. They basically treated me like a teammate. Showing me around, letting me chill with them at night, we had dinner over, letting me be comfortable and being friendly. That's one thing is that they were all friendly, coming up to me and having conversations. It was cool to hang out with everyone. The kid from Villanova (Cole Swider), he just transferred too, but they all treated me really well. Great people."

After his first official to Syracuse, he said the trip made his interest in the Orange "much higher."