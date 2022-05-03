Syracuse 'A Favorite' For 2023 Linebacker Christian McKinney

Syracuse football has hosted a plethora of recruits over the last couple of months. One recent visitor was 2023 Flossmoor (IL) Homewood-Flossmoor linebacker Christian McKinney. McKinney is listed at 6-1, 220 pounds and holds offers from Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Liberty, Navy, Toledo and Western Michigan in addition to the Orange.

"I got to have a meeting with the head coach, tour the campus and facilities," McKinney said. "I got to look at what players apartments and dorms look like. I got to do a photo shoot. I also had a meeting with coach (Tony) White."

The discussion with defensive coordinator Tony White was about McKinney's fit with the Orange.

"We talked about the plan he had for me at Syracuse," McKinney said. "How he would develop me and how I would fit into the defense. He had a slide presentation comparing my clips to Mikel Jones."

The conversation with head coach Dino Babers was also important and a key takeaway from the trip.

"We just had a normal conversation," McKinney said. "He wanted to get to know more about us since it was my first time talking to him. He was very energetic and made us feel like we had already known him."

After getting a closer look at the Orange, Syracuse is one of the top options for McKinney.

"Syracuse is definitely a favorite," McKinney said. "I'd like to go back for an official visit eventually."

