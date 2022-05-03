Skip to main content

Syracuse 'A Favorite' For 2023 Linebacker Christian McKinney

The Orange hosted McKinney for an unofficial visit recently.

Syracuse football has hosted a plethora of recruits over the last couple of months. One recent visitor was 2023 Flossmoor (IL) Homewood-Flossmoor linebacker Christian McKinney. McKinney is listed at 6-1, 220 pounds and holds offers from Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Liberty, Navy, Toledo and Western Michigan in addition to the Orange. 

"I got to have a meeting with the head coach, tour the campus and facilities," McKinney said. "I got to look at what players apartments and dorms look like. I got to do a photo shoot. I also had a meeting with coach (Tony) White." 

The discussion with defensive coordinator Tony White was about McKinney's fit with the Orange. 

"We talked about the plan he had for me at Syracuse," McKinney said. "How he would develop me and how I would fit into the defense. He had a slide presentation comparing my clips to Mikel Jones." 

The conversation with head coach Dino Babers was also important and a key takeaway from the trip. 

"We just had a normal conversation," McKinney said. "He wanted to get to know more about us since it was my first time talking to him. He was very energetic and made us feel like we had already known him." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After getting a closer look at the Orange, Syracuse is one of the top options for McKinney. 

"Syracuse is definitely a favorite," McKinney said. "I'd like to go back for an official visit eventually." 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

McKinney
Recruiting

Syracuse 'A Favorite' For 2023 Linebacker Christian McKinney

By Mike McAllister33 seconds ago
Estrella
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Prioritizing JP Estrella in 2023 Recruiting Class

By Mike McAllister5 hours ago
Cortland
Track & Field

'Cuse Wraps Up Outdoor Regular Season

By Shannon Imbornoni15 hours ago
Perkins
Recruiting

Kennedi Perkins Signs With Syracuse Women's Basketball

By Mike McAllister16 hours ago
Elmarko Jackson
Recruiting

Elmarko Jackson 'In Awe' of Syracuse Basketball Offer

By Mike McAllisterMay 2, 2022
Richards Visit 2
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

By Mike McAllisterMay 2, 2022
Member Exclusive
Antonio Camon
Recruiting

Class of 2023 Defensive Lineman Antonio Camon Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

By Mike McAllisterMay 1, 2022
Lexi McNabb 2
Recruiting

Lexi McNabb Discusses Syracuse Commitment

By Mike McAllisterMay 1, 2022