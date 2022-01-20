CJ Hayes Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse football picked up a playmaker for the offense on Thursday when Michigan State wide receiver transfer CJ Hayes committed to the Orange. Hayes was on an official visit when he committed and is moving in this week so he can participate in spring football.

"Really it's coach Babers being involved in the receivers so heavily," Hayes said. "When the head coach is involved, you're pretty set as a position group and as a position being a receiver. The head coach being involved means he has plans for that position. He wants that position to succeed and so do I."

Throughout the recruiting process, Hayes says the message from the Orange coaches on how he will be used in the offense was straight forward.

"The plan is to be used everywhere, to be honest with you," Hayes said. "It's a great opportunity for me. They've got some young guys here that need some leadership from an older guy like myself. That's the plan, to show leadership, show people the way and try to be the best I can in every aspect. On the field and off the field. But on the field, I'll be used inside, outside, show what I can do with the ball in my hands."

Hayes has also had a chance to get to know Syracuse's new offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

"It's been good so far," Hayes said. "We're talking more today when all the other guys are here too. We've been talking about what he needs as a receiver and what I bring to the table. Things like that. What I need to do to help the program and help myself too."

