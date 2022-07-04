Syracuse Lands Alabama A&M Transfer Forward Dariauna Lewis

Syracuse women's basketball added a significant piece to its 2022 roster. Alabama A&M transfer forward Dariauna Lewis has committed to the Orange. Lewis averaged 15.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and more than two blocks per game during two seasons with the Bulldogs. Prior to her two seasons with Alabama A&M, the 6-1 forward spent one season with Missouri State. She entered the transfer portal on June 27th.

Lewis was an All-SWAC First Team performer during the 2020-21 season when she averaged 17.9 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Lewis was also named SWAC Newcomer of the Year. She made the All-SWAC Second Team last year after averaging 14.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Last season, Syracuse lacked size and depth inside. Teams exploited that all year, but Syracuse has done a nice job at reshaping the roster to address that shortcoming. In addition to Lewis, Syracuse has added transfers Dyaisha Fair (guard, Buffalo), Olivia Owens (forward, Kentucky), Asia Strong (forward, Arizona State), Kyra Wood (forward, Temple), Cheyenne McEvans (guard, Buffalo) Saniia Wilson (forward, Buffalo) and Georgia Woolley (guard, Buffalo) as incoming players.

Beyond the transfers, Syracuse has added two class of 2022 prospects to its roster for next season in guard Kennedi Perkins and wing Lexi McNabb.

