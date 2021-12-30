Isaiah Johnson 'Really Excited' About Syracuse Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson is one of the most intriguing players in the transfer portal. A 6-4 corner with two years of eligibility remaining after three years at Dartmouth, Johnson already has multiple power five offers with Syracuse being the latest to extend a scholarship opportunity. After three seasons at Dartmouth, why leave?

"While Dartmouth was a great place for me to grow as a student of the game and get a great education coming out of my senior season, I had a chance to go to the NFL and would’ve realistically been picked up as an undrafted free agent," Johnson said. "With two years of eligibility even after graduating Dartmouth I thought it be best to postpone taking a chance at the league and instead enter the portal to try and find a school to continue to develop as a player. Get my grad degree while hopefully playing at higher collective level than the Ivy League offers."

Syracuse has done quite well with defensive backs, especially recently. Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft while Trill Williams made the Miami Dolphins roster. The mutual interest makes a lot of sense.

The offer from the Orange came on Wednesday from the head man himself.

"Yeah, I mean I was really excited about it," Johnson said. "Syracuse was the first team to actually start talking to me when I entered the portal so it felt good to get the offer. Coach Babers got on a call with me and my pops and gave us a chance just to talk and ask questions while he did the same. After, he let me know that I’d been given a scholarship from Syracuse. I’m looking forward to trying to get a visit set up and seeing where things go from here."

Johnson says the situation with a visit is fluid due to the pandemic. He also holds a power five offer from Colorado while Vanderbilt is also recruiting him. He says those three are the main schools right now and he is considering visits to each in January.

During the 2021 season, Johnson accumulated 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and six pass breakups. The one interception he returned 73 yards for a touchdown.