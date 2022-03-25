David Clement Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed a commitment from 2023 Albany (N.Y.) Christian Brothers Academy tight end David Clement, he announced on Friday. Clement is Syracuse's second 2023 verbal pledge, joining quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

"Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches that helped me along the way," Clement said in a Twitter post. "I would like to announce my commitment to Syracuse University to further my academic and athletic career. Go Orange!!!"

Clement first jumped onto the radar earlier this month when he took an unofficial visit to get a closer look at the Orange program. During that visit, Syracuse extended an offer and has kept in frequent communication ever since.

"Walking around all the facilities, met with some nice people who told me about what it's like being a student athlete at Syracuse," Clement said after the visit. "Then had a good talk with coach Babers where he offered me.

"Beyond grateful for them to reach out and get me on campus. Being my first offer, they definitely mean a lot to me now and glad to have them offer me."

Clement plays both tight end and defensive end in high school, but was recruited by Syracuse to play on the offensive side of the ball. Critical in Clement's relationship were offensive coordinator Robert Anae and head coach Dino Babers.

