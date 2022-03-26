David Clement Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Class of 2023 Albany (NY) CBA tight end David Clement had strong interest in Syracuse when the Orange extended a scholarship offer at the beginning of the month during an unofficial visit. That interest grew as he continued to strengthen his relationship with offensive coordinator Robert Anae and head coach Dino Babers. On Friday, Clement returned to Syracuse for another visit. That was enough for him to decide that he has found his future home.

"I didn't want to wait after my second time on campus," Clement said. "I got to see what it's really about. More great conversations with coach Babers and coach Anae. They really made me feel like I was family. That I would be a part of a team and that's what I really wanted."

When Clement told the Syracuse coaches of his intentions, he received quite the response.

"They were happy," Clement said. "They were definitely happy. Coach Babers almost jumped out of his seat. It made me feel good. It made me feel like they actually wanted me, and that's what I was hoping for."

Among the attractive attributes that Syracuse possesses was the opportunity to play close to home. Clement's family is elated at the ability to see him play nearly every week.

"They're all excited for me," Clement said. "Being close to home, they're happy for that too because they get to go see me play in person."

Clement is working hard this offseason to develop every aspect of his game in order to make his senior season the best of his high school career. In addition, that will be best prepare him to contribute to the Orange right away.

"I'm hoping to make an impact as soon as I get there," Clement said. "I know LaNorris Sellers committed not too long ago, the quarterback, and I'm hoping me and him can do big things up there for Syracuse."

