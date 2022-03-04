In-State Tight End David Clement Picks up Syracuse Offer on Visit

Clement is one of the best in New York in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Syracuse football hosted class of 2023 Albany (N.Y.) Christian Brothers Academy tight end David Clement for an unofficial visit on Thursday. Clement started the visit without an offer, but ended with one when the Orange extended a scholarship opportunity before he left campus.

"Walking around all the facilities, met with some nice people who told me about what it's like being a student athlete at Syracuse," Clement said. "Then had a good talk with coach Babers where he offered me.

"Beyond grateful for them to reach out and get me on campus. Being my first offer, they definitely mean a lot to me now and glad to have them offer me."

Clement plays tight end and defensive end in high school, but says Syracuse offered as a tight end.

"His (Babers) message was to keep working and you can't just settle for being average," Clement said. "Always strive for better which is something I truly believe in as well."

Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae initiated contact with Clement a few weeks ago. The two have been working on their relationship ever since.

"The conversations have been good and the relationship has really only gotten better," Clement said. "Especially meeting the coaches (Thursday). It was all good."

Touring the facilities and seeing the Dome were two aspects of the visit that stood out.

"The visit was great," Clement said. "Really great environment and the facilities were great. Especially when the weather is a little cold. I got to go to the Dome, which was nice to take in being in the middle looking at the stands around."

While Syracuse is not the only school that has been in contact with the 6-7, 250 pounder, he says the Orange have shown the most interest to date.

"I've heard from some other schools," Clement said. "Nothing as serious as Syracuse has taken it."

