Deandre Duffus Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

A talented offensive lineman with an impressive offer list will be on campus next month.

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Deandre Duffus has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of June 17th. Duffus is listed at 6-4, 330 pounds and stars for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida.

In addition to Syracuse, Duffus holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M and South Florida, among others.

The talented offensive lineman will join Colorado offensive line commit Naquil Betrand, linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, tight end pledge David Clement and defensive lineman Jalil Smith as official visitors the weekend of the 17th. The following weekend will see more top targets taking officials to Central New York. Orange quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers, defensive line target Antonio Camon, offensive line target Eric King and wide receiver target Josh Richards will be on campus the weekend of the 24th.

Duffus was offered by Syracuse on April 11th. He has remained in constant contact with the Orange ever since. His lead recruiter is Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe, who was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator this offseason.

Syracuse football's 2023 recruiting class is currently three deep. It includes quarterback LaNorris Sellers, tight end David Clement and defensive lineman Rashard Perry.

