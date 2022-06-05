Class of 2026 DB De'Mari Clemons Earns Syracuse Offer Following Camp Performance

Syracuse football hosted its only on campus camp of the summer on Saturday. Talented players from all over the country in the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes flocked to Central New York to showcase their abilities in front of the Orange coaches. One of those players was 2026 Buffalo (NY) Sweet Home Senior High standout De'Mari Clemons. Clemons had such a strong performance that he earned an offer following camp.

"It all started from putting in countless hours of hard work and dedication," Clemons said. "My uncle Jermaine Clemons played division one football and had the potential of going pro. Throughout my little league career people would always compare me to my uncle, which gave me the drive that if I work hard and trust the process, anything's possible. Each week my dad would take me to train at different trainers to focus on certain parts of my game to be the best I could be.

"Every chance me and my dad had we would come up with a plan to attack all social media to get the attention needed for schools to recognize. One thing lead to another, receiving a full scholarship to a local high school and getting the opportunity to have an unofficial visit to Syracuse University. Now receiving my first division one offer from Syracuse."

The moment was a dream come true for Clemons, who has a chance to be one of the top recruits in his class.

"On the way home my dad burst out yelling and crying teams of joy. Shouting 'De'Mari you just got an offer from Syracuse University, our home away from home.' At that time I took a moment to thank the man above for putting me in position to compete. I called my mom and broke out the big news. This is the biggest moment of my life. I'm ready for the challenge ahead. My first priority is school and then the field after."

