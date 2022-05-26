Class of 2026 ATH Demari Clemons Blown Away by Syracuse Visit

Class of 2026 Buffalo (NY) Sweet Home Senior High athlete Demari Clemons has the potential to be one of the best in his recruiting class. Clemons spent Wednesday on the Syracuse campus for an unofficial visit.

"It was amazing and definitely the place I will call home," Clemons said. "I can't wait until camp just so I can have a reason to come back. I did not want to leave. Thank you to Syracuse University for allowing me and my teammates the opportunity to experience a lifetime achievement. I had the opportunity to see what it's like to be a part of the Orangemen heritage. The history behind how much the school impacts the city and what the number 44 means is what I would be honored to be part of.

"The best part overall was seeing the faces of me and my teammates just enjoying the moment. When we came out of the locker room, the expressions on our parents faces is something I want to do every Saturday. We also saw the weight room, all practice facilities and an amazing tour of the town."

During the visit, Clemons spent the most time with Deon Maddox (Director of Player Development/Alumni Relations) and Khalil Ahmad (Director of High School Relations).

"Coach Ahmad's message to me was if you put the hard work in anything's possible," Clemons said. "He said hard work beats talent, especially when talent fails to work at all. He stressed that school is the number one thing they prioritize when it comes to recruiting athletes. As long as you go out there and handle your business you will be found. He made me feel comfortable as if I knew him my whole life. Throughout the tour he stressed that this more than just a university. It's a piece of people that live up here.

"Coach Maddox, every time he told us the history of the school I was just honored to listen. He told us the importance of the number 44 and how the school got an exception to have only the area code 44. He also went on to explain with hard work we will also be on the wall of fame. If we work hard we will play on Sunday like himself and many, many others."

Clemons was also impressed by Syracuse's facilities and academic support.

"One of the things that stuck out to me right away was the amount of resources they have for all athletes to succeed in class," Clemson said. "That was really important to me because if I was ever to have difficulty with my work there's a wing on the campus who can help you. We also saw the second practice field which was mind blowing. Everyone assumes it was the main practice field up until coach Khalil showed us the indoor field. Seeing all of the outlets the university provides for athletes to succeed as far as outdoor fields, the Carmelo facility, how could anyone not want to be here?"

Clemons' next focus is on earning an offer. He will be the on campus Dino Babers Football Camp on June 4th to showcase his skills, and will continue to work hard to show the Orange he is worthy of a scholarship opportunity.

