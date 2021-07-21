Deuce Spurlock Discusses Syracuse Offer's Impact on Recruitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 ATH Deuce Spurlock is one of the most coveted players in Alabama in his cycle. He trimmed his list to five on July 1st which included Appalachian State, Liberty, Michigan, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh. Syracuse, however, threw its hat into the ring on Tuesday. The Orange likes Spurlock as a linebacker.

"Coach Achuff had reached out to me," Spurlock said. "His message was they can develop me as a person and a player. It was them telling me they liked me and they wanted to get to know me a little more."

What does that mean for his recruitment, especially with a top five released recently? Spurlock says he will consider Syracuse moving forward.

"They definitely boosted themselves after today and talking to coach Achuff," Spurlock said.

Spurlock also said he would like to visit, but is not sure if whether or not he will able to make that happen. That depends on his football schedule and his family. He is hoping to decide "soon" but does not have a definitive timeframe in mind. Syracuse's chances likely hinges on the ability to get a visit.

As a junior in just seven games, Spurlock racked up 89 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and five pass breakups for Madison Academy.