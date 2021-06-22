Dior Johnson Commits to Oregon (Report)

Class of 2022 point guard Dior Johnson, a former Syracuse commit, has verbally committed to Oregon, Joe Tipton reported on Twitter.

Johnson committed to Syracuse in February 2020, but the Orange and Johnson decided to move in different directions last November.

"First off I want to thank the entire Syracuse coaching staff for investing their time into me," Johnson said on Twitter regarding his decommitment. "They have treated me with the utmost respect which is why they will remain one of my top schools. With that being said I would like to reopen my commitment and look at all my options and do what's best for me and my career. Please respect my decision thank you."

Johnson may still elect to go pro. There have been reports that the NBL in Australia is offering more than $1.2 million to play there for a year before heading to the NBA. Johnson could even sign a national letter of intent and still turn pro, as former Syracuse signee Darius Bazley did in a previous recruiting cycle.

Johnson is also looking for a new high school. He transferred in to Oak Hill Academy last year, before transferring out to Corona Centennial after a brief stay. He is expected to find a new school for his senior season, which would be his fourth in total. Johnson is considered one of the elite point guards in the 2022 class.