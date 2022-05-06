FAU Transfer Wide Receiver D'Marcus Adams Commits to Syracuse Football

Florida Atlantic transfer wide receiver D'Marcus Adams has committed to Syracuse football, he announced on social media on Friday. Adams is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining and is listed at 6-0, 180 pounds. He signed with Florida State out of Mainland High School in Florida as part of the 2018 recruiting class before transferring to FAU. Adams is known as a speedster who can also impact the return game. Adams will officially visit the Orange on May 20th. He played for Syracuse's new wide receivers coach Mike Johnson at FAU last season.

Adams played in 17 games at FAU over two seasons, totaling three catches for 94 yards. He also averaged nearly 24 yards per kick return over 10 returns. Adams was a former highly regarded recruit in the 2018 cycle. After his senior season, he was named Daytona Beach News-Journal Male Athlete of the Year and a US Army All-American. Adams was also a track star in high school and participated in track at Florida State.

He redshirted during the 2018 campaign and did not play in 2019. Following the 2019 season, Adams elected to enter the transfer portal and picked Florida Atlantic as his destination. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Owls.

