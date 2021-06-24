Dom Foster Discusses Syracuse Offer, Visit

The talented athlete picked up an offer from the Orange during an unofficial visit.

Class of 2022 Warren (Ohio) Harding defensive back Dom Foster took an unofficial visit to Syracuse on Wednesday. Heading into the visit, Foster held offers from Boston College, Kent State, Toledo and several others. He added Syracuse to that list during the trip.

"I went on an unofficial visit," Foster said. "After I had a great discussion with the head coach and he offered me. He really liked what he saw on film and he felt like I really fit their program."

He was excited to get the offer.

"It really happened," Foster said of his reaction. "Crazy man. Really blessed."

The visit was multi-faceted. Foster was able to see all aspects of Syracuse football, including coaching philosophies from the staff.

"I went to team meetings met with all the defense coaches," Foster said "Saw all the classes there. The best part was seeing the coaching from the defensive coaches. Man it’s good to see them because if I was considering going there, I already got a feel for them and what they expect in their defense. Went through a whole film session with them like I was apart of the team."

After visiting Syracuse, seeing the campus up close, spending time with the coaches in person and breaking down film, Foster says he is high on Syracuse at this stage of his recruitment.

"At the top of my choices," Foster said.

Foster added that he currently has no timeframe for a decision.