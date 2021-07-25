Dom Foster Discusses Syracuse Unofficial Visit, Decision Timeframe

Class of 2022 Warren (Ohio) Harding defensive back Dom Foster visited Syracuse towards the end of June, and has followed that up with another visit on Sunday.

"The visit went really well," Foster said. "This time I came to let my parents see what I'd seen. To see what the college has to offer and how great the coaches were."

During the visit, Foster's parents were able to see what Syracuse has to offer from an athletic and academic standpoint.

"They really think the school can help you far down the road," Foster said. "They think the coaches are very genuine. They're caring and they love the university."

Foster spoke to some of the Syracuse players on the visit, including cornerback Garrett Williams and quarterback Tommy DeVito.

"(Williams said) they prepare you for the future," Foster said. "They turn you into men. They just build up a great bond like a family. Everybody's together. (DeVito) asked me where was I from, how did I get discovered. Then he told me it's the real deal here. That the coaches love their player and they would do anything from there. Academics are real high there too."

Then Foster and his parents met with head coach Dino Babers.

"With coach Dino, he talked about how the college can help me," Foster said. "What benefits would I get out of it. What would I be if I was to commit there. How do I fit in and how excited he would be more me to come there and to be able to coach me."

Next up for Foster is another visit and to look towards a decision over the next month.

"In a couple days I'm going to go B.C.," Foster said. "Probably have my decision before the first game, which is August 20th."