Elite 2024 Prospect Donnie Freeman Updates His Recruitment After Peach Jam

Peach Jam has been one of the premier events in AAU basketball for over two decades. The best teams in the Nike EYBL head to North Augusta, South Carolina to showcase their talent and compete for the Peach Jam title.

2024 Forward Donnie Freeman was one of the elite players competing in Peach Jam from July 17-24. Freeman is a part of Team Takeover, an elite AAU team that won Peach Jam most recently in 2018.

Freeman has been playing for Team Takeover since eighth grade.

“With the talent I’m playing with everyday in practice and the high level coaching staff, you’re getting pushed everyday in practice, they’re not going to give you any shortcuts,” Freeman said about Team Takeover. “They’re going to challenge you and see if you can play at a high level every time you step on the floor. That has been really beneficial to me and my development.”

Team Takeover made it to the finals of Peach Jam but lost to Mokan Elite. Freeman said he played decent but feels there are things he could have done better.

“The overall experience was unreal,” Freeman said. “Almost every high major college coach in the country was there on the sideline. Everybody was fired up: Friends, family, fans and it was on ESPN. It was a really fun experience for me.”

The top 30 prospect said his recruitment and the schools involved didn’t change after the bright lights of Peach Jam.

Born in the Bahamas, Freeman moved to Washington D.C. when he was six and has been in the DMV basketball scene ever since.

“Growing up in the DMV, on the basketball side it’s like no other place,” Freeman said. “I learned growing up every night is going to be a good game, everybody’s going to give you your best shot. The DMV is a basketball powerhouse. I learned every night you have to bring your A game or it’s going to be a long night.”

Freeman’s confidence grew when he got his first offer from Georgetown in eighth grade. That’s when he knew he could do something special with basketball.

Since then, the 6-9 200 pound forward has been offered by numerous power five schools including Syracuse.

Because Freeman is a rising junior, college coaches could not contact him directly until June 15th. When the clock struck midnight, college coaches texted Freeman and continued throughout the day.

On the 15th, Freeman heard from Miami, Georgetown, Texas, Syracuse, Maryland, Marquette, Rutgers and Kansas along with others.

The rising junior first got offered from Syracuse last August after Syracuse’s Elite Camp.

Freeman has been hearing from Coach Autry every few weeks as Autry has connections to Freeman’s Team Takeover coaches.

What’s the Syracuse staff’s pitch to Freeman?

“I fit their play style,” Freeman said. “They’ve had players like me with the long wiry frame with long arms.”

Rutgers, Georgetown, Maryland and Texas are schools Freeman mentioned who are the most active in his recruitment currently. Freeman says he talks to the Maryland coaching staff every day.

“A big name is good but I’m not going to chase a name,” Freeman said. “I want to look for a school that fits me and my play style. A school that has a good track record and can get me to the next level and that’s good for my body can help me put on the right weight.”

Freeman said there’s been some misconceptions about his recruitment.

“That’s something that’s out there on me, that I only want to stay on the east coast for a school, but I’d go anywhere for the best fit,” Freeman said.

What is one lucky school getting in Donnie Freeman?

“I’m very versatile,” Freeman said. “I bring a lot of energy every time I’m out there. I play hard. I can guard the best player and score if I need to. I can play with anybody.”

Jabari Smith is a player Freeman watched while Smith was at Auburn. Freeman also mentioned Brandon Ingram as someone he watches as well.

St. John’s College High School in Washington D.C. will be where Freeman will be playing his junior year. Before then, Freeman wants to work on his ball handling and shooting so he can become a top five player in his class when it’s all said and done.

Freeman does have some Syracuse ties. His father is a Syracuse fan and they enjoyed an unofficial visit together after the Elite Camp last August. Current Syracuse Forward Benny Williams is a player Freeman knows and has played with.

Freeman made it clear he has bit cut his list and he remains open to all schools, including Syracuse.

“I’m definitely still interested and they definitely have a shot,” Freeman said about the Orange.

